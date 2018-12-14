Chicago’s WARFORGED Signs With The Artisan Era; New Album Out In The Spring

Chicago, Illinois-based death metal act Warforged has announced their signing to extreme metal label The Artisan Era. The group will be working with the label to release their first full-length album in the spring of 2019. After garnering widespread acclaim with the release of their 2014 EP, Essence Of The Land, the group has worked hard the last few years to craft a fitting follow up to that highly praised effort.

The Artisan Era comments on the signing, "Warforged is a band that puts every ounce of thought and passion into every aspect of what they do. They are pushing lots of artistic boundaries in the most positive ways with their new material and it's phenomenal. We are proud to have them on our team and we can't wait to see what the future has in store for the band."

Warforged band statement on signing to The Artisan Era

"We are very happy to announce that Warforged will be working with The Artisan Era for the release of our debut full-length record: I: Voice. The 9 track, 73-minute concept album continues seamlessly out of our 2014 release, Essence Of The Land, and serves as part 1 of an ongoing concept centered around interwoven dreams and memory. The music is an elaboration on the vibes and textures from EOTL - pushing for a far wider dynamic and emotional range. Malcolm & Mike are doing great work with TAE and we really look forward to working with them as well as seeing y’all out on the road next year!"

Warforged is:

Adrian Perez - Vocals, Keys/Piano (ex-Enfold Darkness)

Jace Kiburz - Guitar (Vukari)

Max Damske - Guitar (Screams of Winter)

Alex Damske - Bass (Screams of Winter)

Jason Nitts - Drums (Roman Ring)