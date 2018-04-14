CHICKENFOOT / RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Drummer CHAD SMITH - "I'm More Passionate About Music Now Than I Ever Have Been" (Video)

The clip below features eric Blair catching up with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith at the 18th Annual Beverly Hills Film Festival. They discuss iconic photographer Neil Zlozower's career. Smith also talks about RHCP's longevity and the biggest sacrifice he's made to keep the band going.

The G3 tour, featuring Joe Satriani, Phil Collen (Def Leppard), and John Petrucci (Dream Theater), landed at the Orpheum in Los Angeles on January 19th. Guests on the night included vocalist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion) and drummer Chad Smith.

Check out fan-filmed video from the event below: