CHILD BITE Featured In New Crazy Tour Stories Episode; Video

April 21, 2017, 26 minutes ago

news heavy metal child bite

CHILD BITE Featured In New Crazy Tour Stories Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Crazy Tour Stories, Child Bite share crazy moments from touring.

Child Bite and Battlecross are supporting Superjoint on part two of their Caught Up In The Gears Of Application US live takeover. Dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

April
21 - Alamo City Music Hall - San Antonio, TX
22 - Jake's Backroom - Lubbock, TX
23 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM
25 - Marquee Theater - Rempe, AZ
27 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA
29 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA
30 - Slim's - San Fransico, CA

May
2 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
3 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR
9 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO
10 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

Featured Audio

PYRAMAZE - "20 Second Century" (Inner Wound Recordings)

PYRAMAZE - "20 Second Century" (Inner Wound Recordings)

Featured Video

MINDMAZE – “Sign Of Life”

MINDMAZE – “Sign Of Life”

Latest Reviews