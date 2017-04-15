CHILDREN OF BODOM Bassist HENKKA SEPPÄLÄ - "I Think There's A Bright Future With The New Ways Of Buying And Selling Music" (Video)
In the latest episode of the music industry-focused program From Hero To Zero, Henkka Seppälä of Finnish metal legends Children of Bodom elaborates on the differences about being a musician today compared to the band's early days.
Children Of Bodom are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Something Wild. Commemorative shirts for the occasion are now available at this location.
The band's tour schedule is as follows:
September
14 - Bingo Club - Kiev, Ukraine
15 - Re:public - Minsk, Belarus
16 - Yotaspace - Moscow, Russia
17 - Cosmonaut - St. Petersburg, Russia