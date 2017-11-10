CHILDREN OF BODOM Bassist HENKKA SEPPÄLÄ Offers New Music Update - “We Have Almost Half The New Album”

Ahead of Children Of Bodom’s show on Monday (November 13th) at The Grand @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, Utah, bassist Henkka Seppälä took part in a Q&A with The Salt Lake Tribune’s Eric Walden. An excerpt follows:

Q: Getting back on a more serious track, Janne Wirman has been quoted as saying that after the tour wraps, you guys will begin the process of writing and recording for the next album. Do you have anything specific in mind in terms of new ideas or concepts or the sonic direction of where you’ll take things next?

A: “We’ve been already writing the whole fall, actually. We have almost half the new album. So we’ll go back and do some more new songs. And then, in the spring, we’re gonna start laying the tracks. Regarding the direction, I don’t know. It’s always hard. For me, for some reason, I’m incapable of describing any direction that we go. There’s always something new, and it’s always somehow refreshing to me to do the new songs. I’m very, very excited. Very, very excited.

Q: Do you have a general timeline in mind of when it might be released?

A: “Actually, no. It should be mastered by the summer, but the release date is still a question. I don’t know.”

Read the full Q&A at The Salt Lake Tribune.

