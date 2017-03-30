CHILDREN OF BODOM Bassist HENKKA SEPPÄLÄ Talks 20 Years Down & Dirty European Tour - "We Had To Practice 10 Songs We Hadn't Played In Years" (Video)

Arianna Govoni at Rock Rebel Magazine recently caught up with Children Of Bodom bassist Henkka Seppälä to discuss the band's current 20 Years Down & Dirty European Tour. In the clip below, Seppälä reveals why the band decided to play songs from the first four COB albums rather than perform their debut album, Something Wild, in its entirety.

On March 10th, Children of Bodom played the third show of their current 20 Years Down & Dirty European Tour at Den Atelier in Luxembourg. The tour sees the band dusting off material from their first two albums, Something Wild (1998) and Hatebreeder (1999). "In The Shadows" had never been performed live prior to this tour, "Black Widow" hadn't been played since 2000, "Red Light in My Eyes: Part 2" was last heard on the COB stage in 1999, and "The Nail" has been put back into the set after almost 20 years.

Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Deadnight Warrior"

"In The Shadows"

"Needled 24/7"

"Black Widow"

"Bodom After Midnight"

"Warheart"

"Angels Don't Kill"

"Red Light in My Eyes: Part 2"

"Hate Me!"

"Downfall"

"Everytime I Die"

"Lake Bodom"

"Bed of Razors"

"Children of Decadence"

Encore:

"The Nail"

"Towards Dead End"

Remaining tour dates:

March

30 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden

April

1 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

2 - KB - Malmö, Sweden

3 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

4 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, Sweden

September

14 - Bingo Club - Kiev, Ukraine

15 - Re:public - Minsk, Belarus

16 - Yotaspace - Moscow, Russia

17 - Cosmonaut - St. Petersburg, Russia