CHILDREN OF BODOM Bassist Talks Success Of Hexed - "I've Seen More Positive Feedback Than From The Previous Albums" (Video)
September 4, 2019, an hour ago
Children Of Bodom bassist Henkka T. Blacksmith spoke with KaaosTV before the band´s show at sold-out Qstock festival in Oulu, Finland on July 26th. He discussed the band's latest album, Hexed, and the postive feedback it has received, as well as the band's current tour in support of the record.
Children of Bodom's tour schedule is currently as follows:
October
2 - Art Zavod - Kharkov, Ukraine
3 - Bingo - Kiev, Ukraine
4 - Re:public - Minsk, Belarus
6 - Arena Hall - Krasnodar, Russia
7 - Arena Hall Don - Rostov, Russia
8 - Podzemka Club - Novosibirsk, Russia
11 - Angar - Omsk, Russia
12 - Tele Club - Yekaterinburg, Russia
14 - Ogni Ufy - Ufa, Russia
16 - Milo Concert Hall - Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia
17 - Adrenaline Stadium - Moscow, Russia
18 - A2 Club - St. Petersburg, Russia