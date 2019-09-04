CHILDREN OF BODOM Bassist Talks Success Of Hexed - "I've Seen More Positive Feedback Than From The Previous Albums" (Video)

Children Of Bodom bassist Henkka T. Blacksmith spoke with KaaosTV before the band´s show at sold-out Qstock festival in Oulu, Finland on July 26th. He discussed the band's latest album, Hexed, and the postive feedback it has received, as well as the band's current tour in support of the record.

Children of Bodom's tour schedule is currently as follows:

October

2 - Art Zavod - Kharkov, Ukraine

3 - Bingo - Kiev, Ukraine

4 - Re:public - Minsk, Belarus

6 - Arena Hall - Krasnodar, Russia

7 - Arena Hall Don - Rostov, Russia

8 - Podzemka Club - Novosibirsk, Russia

11 - Angar - Omsk, Russia

12 - Tele Club - Yekaterinburg, Russia

14 - Ogni Ufy - Ufa, Russia

16 - Milo Concert Hall - Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

17 - Adrenaline Stadium - Moscow, Russia

18 - A2 Club - St. Petersburg, Russia