CHILDREN OF BODOM Discuss Forthcoming Album; Live Facebook Q&A Available (Video)
February 22, 2018, 2 hours ago
Finland's Children Of Bodom held a live Facebook chat with the fans on February 18th and discussed the recording of the new album along with answering a wide rangeof questions. Check out the complete Q&A below.
In a new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Dream Tour, Children Of Bodom discusses their ultimate tour lineup. Watch below:
Current Children Of Bodom tour dates are listed below:
June
7 - Rockfest - Hyvinkaa, Finland
23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
July
6 - Metalhead Meeting - Bucharest, Romania
22 - Savonlinnan Oopperajuhlat - Savonlinna, Finland
27 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia
August
2 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
8 - Leyendas Del Rock - Villena, Spain