CHILDREN OF BODOM Discuss Lyrical Themes Of Upcoming Hexed Album; Official Video Trailer #2

Finland's Children Of Bodom will release their tenth album, Hexed, on March 8th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, Alexi Laiho discusses the lyrical themes of Hexed. Watch the second album trailer below.

"They just come from real life, real feelings. Anything that is negative that is happening inside my head that I need to get out some how.. I need to vent all the negative stuff that is going on in side my head, it is the best and safest way for me to do it. I channel my shit feelings to the music and at least try to turn it into something positive."

In the first trailer, Laiho discusses the album title, Hexed, as well as how the idea to have the cover painted came to fruition:

Hexed will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Pink w/ Black splatter vinyl – Limited to 300

- CD Digipak + T-Shirt + Poster

Pre-order your copy here.

Hexed tracklisting:

"The Road"

"Under Grass and Clover"

"Glass Houses"

"Hecate’s Nightmare"

"Kick in the Spleen"

"Platitudes and Barren Words"

"Hexed"

"Relapse (The Nature of My Crime)"

"Say Never Look Back"

"Soon Departed"

"Knuckleduster"

Bonus tracks:

"I Worship Chaos" (live)

"Morrigan" (live)

"Knuckleduster" (remix)

"Under Grass And Clover" video:

Children Of Bodom recently announced tour dates for the Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, in October.

October

2 - Art - Zavod Mekhanika - Kharkov, Ukraine

3 - Bingo - Kiev, Ukraine

4 - Re:public - Minsk, Belarus

6 - Arena Hall - Krasnodar, Russia

7 - Arena Hall Don - Rostov, Russia

8 - Podzemka - Novosibirsk, Russia

11 - Angar Omsk, Russia

12 - Tele Club - Yekaterinburg, Russia

14 - Ogni Ufy - Ufa, Russia

16 - Milo Concert Hall - Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

17 - Adrenaline Stadium - Moscow, Russia

18 - A2 Club - St Petersburg, Russia

(Photo - Marek Sabogal)