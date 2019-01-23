CHILDREN OF BODOM Discuss Musical Direction For Hexed Album; Video Trailer #3

Children Of Bodom will release their tenth album, Hexed, on March 8th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band chats about the musical direction of Hexed. Watch the third trailer below.

COB frontman guitarist and mastermind Alexi Laiho comments, "This time around, we had Daniel on guitar for the first time. It is a lot of fun for me to work with that dude 'cause he is very enthusiastic and has that hunger and drive to be involved. I love that drive and fire. He calls me up asking questions and throwing ideas around. Saying, 'Ya, let's get together and jam.' I haven't really had that in my life for a long time now that I think about it. And that is how we used to roll. We would just get together and play guitar just for the hell of it and really cool things would come out of it and this what we did with Daniel - it paid off and was fun."

Hexed tracklisting:

"The Road"

"Under Grass and Clover"

"Glass Houses"

"Hecate’s Nightmare"

"Kick in the Spleen"

"Platitudes and Barren Words"

"Hexed"

"Relapse (The Nature of My Crime)"

"Say Never Look Back"

"Soon Departed"

"Knuckleduster"

Bonus tracks:

"I Worship Chaos" (live)

"Morrigan" (live)

"Knuckleduster" (remix)

"Under Grass And Clover" video:

Trailers:

Children Of Bodom have announced their Hexed 2019 North American Tour. The trek will kick off in Quebec City on March 13th and conclude in New York City on April 19th. Supporting the band are Finnish death-doom melody-makers Swallow The Sun and Finnish epic melodic death metal quartet Wolfheart, as well as Summoner's Circle (March 13-16, April 9-19), Hollow Cry (March 18-29) and Fragmentum (March 30, April 7) who are opening select shows.

COB frontman, guitarist, and mastermind Alexi Laiho comments, "Hello North America! Just wanna say and empathize the word “finally” ... fuckin' finally we’ll be back on the road - like old school style and over the pond too!! We’ll be in your town just as you're getting your hands on the new record. Even if you do not have it, don’t worry cause we’re gonna rotate the setlist to include old tracks that will blow your mind back to hell so it’s gonna be a good fuckin' party ladies and gentlemen. Hoping to see you there!!"

Confirmed dates are listed below.

March

13 - Imperial - Quebec City, QC*

14 - Corona Theater - Montreal, QC*

15 - Bronson Centre - Ottawa, ON *

16 - The Phoenix Concert Theater - Toronto, ON*

18 - St. Andrews - Detroit, MI**

19 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL**

20 - Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, MN**

22 - The Summit - Denver, CO **

23 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT**

25 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB**

26 - Union - Edmonton, AB**

27 - The Vogue Theater - Vancouver, BC**

29 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA**

30 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR ***

April

1 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA***

2 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA ***

3 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ***

5 - Alamo Music Hall - San Antonio, TX ***

6 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX ***

7 - Canton Hall - Dallas, TX ***

9 - The Ritz - Tampa, FL *

11 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA *

12 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC *

13 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD*

14 - Mr Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA*

16 - Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY*

17 - The Royale - Boston, MA*

18 - Reverb - Reading, PA *

19 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY *

* Summoner's Circle opening (March 13-16 & April 9-19)

** Hollow Cry opening (March 18-29)

*** Fragmentum opening (March 30 April 7)

