CHILDREN OF BODOM Discuss Recording And Mixing Of Hexed In New Video Trailer

Children Of Bodom will release their tenth album, Hexed, on March 8th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, Alexi discusses the recording and mixing of Hexed. Watch the new trailer below:

Hexed will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Pink w/ Black splatter vinyl – Limited to 300

- CD Digipak + T-Shirt + Poster

Pre-order your copy here.

Hexed tracklisting:

"The Road"

"Under Grass and Clover"

"Glass Houses"

"Hecate’s Nightmare"

"Kick in the Spleen"

"Platitudes and Barren Words"

"Hexed"

"Relapse (The Nature of My Crime)"

"Say Never Look Back"

"Soon Departed"

"Knuckleduster"

Bonus tracks:

"I Worship Chaos" (live)

"Morrigan" (live)

"Knuckleduster" (remix)

"This Road" lyric video:

"Under Grass And Clover" video:

LP unboxing:

Track-By-Track videos:

"Say Never Look Back":

"Relapse":

"This Road":

"Under Grass And Clover":

"Glass Houses":

"Hecate's Nightmare":

"Kick In The Spleen"

"Platitudes And Barren Words"

"Hexed":

Trailers:

(Photo - Marek Sabogal)