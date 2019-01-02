CHILDREN OF BODOM Discuss Title And Cover Art For Upcoming Hexed Album; Official Video Trailer #1

Finland's Children Of Bodom will release their tenth album, Hexed, on March 8th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, Alexi Laiho discusses the album title, Hexed, as well as how the idea to have the cover painted came to fruition. Watch the first album trailer below:

Hexed will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Pink w/ Black splatter vinyl – Limited to 300

- CD Digipak + T-Shirt + Poster

Hexed tracklisting:

"The Road"

"Under Grass and Clover"

"Glass Houses"

"Hecate’s Nightmare"

"Kick in the Spleen"

"Platitudes and Barren Words"

"Hexed"

"Relapse (The Nature of My Crime)"

"Say Never Look Back"

"Soon Departed"

"Knuckleduster"

Bonus tracks:

"I Worship Chaos" (live)

"Morrigan" (live)

"Knuckleduster" (remix)

"Under Grass And Clover" video:

Children Of Bodom recently announced tour dates for the Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, in October.

October

2 - Art - Zavod Mekhanika - Kharkov, Ukraine

3 - Bingo - Kiev, Ukraine

4 - Re:public - Minsk, Belarus

6 - Arena Hall - Krasnodar, Russia

7 - Arena Hall Don - Rostov, Russia

8 - Podzemka - Novosibirsk, Russia

11 - Angar Omsk, Russia

12 - Tele Club - Yekaterinburg, Russia

14 - Ogni Ufy - Ufa, Russia

16 - Milo Concert Hall - Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

17 - Adrenaline Stadium - Moscow, Russia

18 - A2 Club - St Petersburg, Russia

(Photo - Marek Sabogal)