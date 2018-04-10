CHILDREN OF BODOM Drummer JASKA RAATIKAINEN Checks In From The Studio - "I'm Tired As Fuck But Everything Has Been Great"

Finnish bashers Children Of Bodom recently checked in with the following update:

"Attention Hate Crew! We’re excited to inform you that the recording of COB album #10 starts tomorrow with Mikko Karmila at our very own Danger Johnny studios. Frequent updates coming through Instagram and Facebook, so make sure to follow both channels!"

Following is a status report from drummer Jaska Raatikainen:

 

Children Of Bodom held a live Facebook chat with the fans on February 18th and discussed the recording of the new album along with answering a wide range of questions. Check out the complete Q&A below.

