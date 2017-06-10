CHILDREN OF BODOM - European Summer Festival Schedule For 2017 Updated

Finland's Children Of Bodom have updated their European summer festival schedule with shows in August. It is now as follows:

June 
30 - Provinssi - Seinäjoki, Finland

July 
22 - John Smith Rock Festival - Laukaa, Finland

August 
11 - Rock Altitude Festival - Le Locle, Switzerland 
17 - Summer Breeze - Dinkelsbuhl, Germany 
19 - Elbriot Festival - Hamburg, Germany
25 - Octopode Festival - Geneva, Switzerland

Children of Bodom are playing on the Radio Rock 10 Year Anniversary Cruise III in September. The boat departs from Helsinki, Finland on September 9th and returns on September 10th. Other bands on the bill include Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica and Lost Society. Go to this location for event details and updates (in Finnish).

The band's headline tour schedule is as follows:

September
14 - Bingo Club - Kiev, Ukraine
15 - Re:public - Minsk, Belarus
16 - Yotaspace - Moscow, Russia
17 - Cosmonaut - St. Petersburg, Russia

