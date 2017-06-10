CHILDREN OF BODOM - European Summer Festival Schedule For 2017 Updated

Finland's Children Of Bodom have updated their European summer festival schedule with shows in August. It is now as follows:

June

30 - Provinssi - Seinäjoki, Finland

July

22 - John Smith Rock Festival - Laukaa, Finland

August

11 - Rock Altitude Festival - Le Locle, Switzerland

17 - Summer Breeze - Dinkelsbuhl, Germany

19 - Elbriot Festival - Hamburg, Germany

25 - Octopode Festival - Geneva, Switzerland

Children of Bodom are playing on the Radio Rock 10 Year Anniversary Cruise III in September. The boat departs from Helsinki, Finland on September 9th and returns on September 10th. Other bands on the bill include Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica and Lost Society. Go to this location for event details and updates (in Finnish).

The band's headline tour schedule is as follows:

September

14 - Bingo Club - Kiev, Ukraine

15 - Re:public - Minsk, Belarus

16 - Yotaspace - Moscow, Russia

17 - Cosmonaut - St. Petersburg, Russia