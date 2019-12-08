CHILDREN OF BODOM - Fan-Filmed Video From Kick-Off Show Of Final Tour With Current Line-Up Posted

Finland’s perhaps best known metal act, Children Of Bodom, will be playing their final show with the current lineup on December. "A Chapter Called Children Of Bodom" will take place at the Black Box in Helsinki, Finland at Ice Hall on December 15th. The Finnish tour leading up to this show kicked off on December 5th in Seinäjoki at Rytmikorjaamo. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Are You Dead Yet?"

"Under Grass and Clover"

"In Your Face"

"Platitudes and Barren Words"

"Blooddrunk"

"Bodom Beach Terror"

"This Road"

"Hate Me!"

"Everytime I Die"

"Lake Bodom / Deadnight Warrior"

"Hecate's Nightmare"

"I Worship Chaos"

"Angels Don't Kill"

Encore:

"Follow the Reaper"

"Hate Crew Deathroll"

"Downfall"

Below is a statement from the band regarding their impending split:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that 2019 will be the last for Children Of Bodom with this lineup.

After almost 25 years with Bodom, thousands of shows & 10 albums it is time for Henkka (T. Blacksmith - bass), Janne (Wirman - keyboards) and Jaska (Raatikainen - drums) to step back and change direction within their lives. All three will miss the fans and supporters in every city in every country the band ever played.

The last show of this lineup will be on December 15th at Helsinki Ice Hall. Tickets still remain for some of the Finnish shows in December.

Alexi (Laiho - vocals, lead guitar) and Daniel (Freyberg - rhythm guitar) will have further announcements about their plans to keep creating new music in the future.

Thanks again for everything - Children Of Bodom"

Upcoming Children Of Bodom shows:

December

10 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia - SOLD OUT

11 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

12 - Turku, Finland - Logomo

13 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko - SOLD OUT

14 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko - SOLD OUT

15 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box