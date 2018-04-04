CHILDREN OF BODOM Featured In New Preshow Rituals Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series Preshow Rituals, Children Of Bodom rhythm guitarist Daniel Freyberg talks about what the band do before taking the stage.

Children Of Bodom recently began the recordings for their tenth album at their Danger Johnny studios. Frequent updates will be posted via Instagram and Facebook.

Children Of Bodom held a live Facebook chat with the fans on February 18th and discussed the recording of the new album along with answering a wide range of questions. Check out the complete Q&A below.