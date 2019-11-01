CHILDREN OF BODOM - Final Show Of The Current Lineup Announced For Helsinki In December

Finland’s perhaps best known metal act, Children Of Bodom, will be playing their final show with the current lineup this coming December. "A Chapter Called Children Of Bodom" will take place at the Black Box in Helsinki, Finland at Ice Hall on December 15th. Below is a statement from the band:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that 2019 will be the last for Children Of Bodom with this lineup.

After almost 25 years with Bodom, thousands of shows & 10 albums it is time for Henkka (T. Blacksmith - bass), Janne (Wirman - keyboards) and Jaska (Raatikainen) to step back and change direction within their lives. All three will miss the fans and supporters in every city in every country the band ever played.

The last show of this lineup will be on December 15th at Helsinki Ice Hall. Tickets still remain for some of the Finnish shows in December.

Alexi (Laiho - vocals, lead guitar) And Daniel (Freyberg - rhythm guitar) will have further announcements about their plans to keep creating new music in the future.

Thanks again for everything - Children Of Bodom"

Upcoming Children Of Bodom shows:

December

5 - Seinäjoki, Finland - Rytmikorjaamo

6 - Oulu, Finland - Teatria

7 - Tornio, Finalnd - Teatria

10 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia - SOLD OUT

11 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

12 - Turku, Finland - Logomo

13 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko - SOLD OUT

14 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko - SOLD OUT

15 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box

Ticket pre-sales for the "A Chapter Called Children Of Bodom" final concert start on Monday November 4th at 9:00 AM Finnish time.

Unfortunately this also means that the Hate Crew Deathroll special show at Tuska 2020 will be cancelled. Tuska festival organizers apologize for the inconvenience. Early Crow tickets can be returned to their place of purchase until November 15th.