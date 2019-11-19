CHILDREN OF BODOM Frontman ALEXI LAIHO May Have To Use Different Band Name Following Split With Current Bandmates

Finland’s perhaps best known metal act, Children Of Bodom, will be playing their final show with the current lineup this coming December. "A Chapter Called Children Of Bodom" will take place at the Black Box in Helsinki, Finland at Ice Hall on December 15th. Below is a statement from the band:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that 2019 will be the last for Children Of Bodom with this lineup.

After almost 25 years with Bodom, thousands of shows & 10 albums it is time for Henkka (T. Blacksmith - bass), Janne (Wirman - keyboards) and Jaska (Raatikainen - drums) to step back and change direction within their lives. All three will miss the fans and supporters in every city in every country the band ever played.

The last show of this lineup will be on December 15th at Helsinki Ice Hall. Tickets still remain for some of the Finnish shows in December.

Alexi (Laiho - vocals, lead guitar) and Daniel (Freyberg - rhythm guitar) will have further announcements about their plans to keep creating new music in the future.

Thanks again for everything - Children Of Bodom"

Since this announcement, it has come to light that the Children Of Bodom name belongs to AA & Sewira Consulting Oy, the company owned by Raatikainen, Seppälä and Wirman. On June 28th, the trio filed an application with the National Board of Patents and Registration of Finland, and their application was subsequently granted for a five-year period starting on October 1st. This means that although Laiho intends to continue to move forward, the new outfit can't use the Children Of Bodom moniker without the permission of Wirman, Raatikainen and Seppälä.

Speaking with Finland's Soundi and Helsingin Sanomat, Laiho revealed things within the band have been tense for quite some time, and that Wirman, Raatikainen and Seppälä made the decision to leave last year. Things were pushed towards the final decision to call it quits in December during the band's recent Russian tour.

Laiho: "We fought a lot within the band, and I can honestly admit that those fights were mainly my fault. They always started with some misunderstanding. I have no bad feelings towards any of them."

On moving forward, Laiho says the band name may need to be altered slightly: "Maybe it could be just Bodom or the name of one of our songs, but it must be a name that suggests that it's the same band."

Laiho and Freyberg have, according to Helsingin Sanomat, already found a new bassist and a new drummer. If all goes as planned they will start performing live next spring.

Laiho: "Of course, there's a bit of sadness since we've been a band for a really long time. We've had more good times than bad times. On the other hand, I also feel relieved. I'm pretty fucking excited that I get to play with the new guys. The thrill of playing with a new line-up seems to quell the sadness."

Upcoming Children Of Bodom shows:

December

5 - Seinäjoki, Finland - Rytmikorjaamo

6 - Oulu, Finland - Teatria

7 - Tornio, Finalnd - Teatria

10 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia - SOLD OUT

11 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

12 - Turku, Finland - Logomo

13 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko - SOLD OUT

14 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko - SOLD OUT

15 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box

Ticket pre-sales for the "A Chapter Called Children Of Bodom" final concert on December 15th start on Monday, November 4th at 9:00 AM Finnish time.