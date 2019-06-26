CHILDREN OF BODOM Frontman ALEXI LAIHO - "My Collar Bone Had Been Broken For About 10 Years"

During a new fan-submitted Q&A session hosted by Guitar World, Children Of Bodom leader Alexi Laiho was asked, what’s the most technically demanding guitar solo you’ve ever performed?

Laiho replied, "Wow, that’s quite a question. Probably a lot of the older stuff where some of the solos I was writing were insanely fast arpeggios and picking. Everything seems hard right now as I had a massive shoulder operation about two years ago. Apparently, my collar bone had been broken for about 10 years. I’ve had to relearn how to play. It’s not a nerve problem, but some of my fingers are not up to speed on a lot of things. It’s a slow process; I’m still not quite back to where I was before the operation."

Children Of Bodom continues to tour in support of their new album, Hexed. Confirmed dates are as listed:

June

28 - Download - Madrid, Spain

30 - Hills Of Rock Festival - Plovdiv, Bulgaria

July

6 - Rockharz Open Air - Ballenstedt, Germany

7 - Rock Fest Barcelona - Santa Coloma De Gramenet, Spain

12 - Area 53 Festival - Leoben, Austria

14 - Masters Of Rock - Vizovice, Czech Republic

26 - Qstock - Oulu, Finland

August

3 - Porispere - Pori, Finland

9 - Bloodstock Festival - Derby, United Kingdom

23 - Kaisaniemen Puisto - Helsinki, Finland

October

2 - Art Zavod - Kharkov, Ukraine

3 - Bingo - Kiev, Ukraine

4 - Re:public - Minsk, Belarus

6 - Arena Hall - Krasnodar, Russia

7 - Arena Hall Don - Rostov, Russia

8 - Podzemka Club - Novosibirsk, Russia

11 - Angar - Omsk, Russia

12 - Tele Club - Yekaterinburg, Russia

14 - Ogni Ufy - Ufa, Russia

16 - Milo Concert Hall - Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

17 - Adrenaline Stadium - Moscow, Russia

18 - A2 Club - St. Petersburg, Russia