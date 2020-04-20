CHILDREN OF BODOM Frontman ALEXI LAIHO's Biography Now Available In English

As of April 21st, an updated edition of Alexi Laiho’s biography, Chaos, Control & Guitar, will be published in English for international readers and fans. Order your copy now via RecordShopX or BackStageRockShop.

Chaos, Control & Guitar was written by Petri Silas, whose professional and personal relationship with Alexi Laiho spans over 15 years, thereby making him a uniquely placed author for the book.

The official description reads: Alexi Laiho is one of the most internationally successful metal musicians in Finland. When a punk rocker’s attitude to life is combined with dazzling technical know-how on the electric guitar, a larger-than-life story begins to unfold. Relentless practice, horror movies, and vintage cars. Hard rock and even harder partying. These are the elements that Alexi “Wildchild” Laiho is known for. In his candid biography, the best metal guitarist in the world reveals for the first time what he loves, what he hates, and what he fears. A veritable Hitchhiker’s Guide to Alexi, Chaos, Control & Guitar is the only authorized biography of the first four decades in the life of the former Children Of Bodom and current Bodom After Midnight frontman. “I choose to live by the notion that the entire globe is our playground.”