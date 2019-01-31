CHILDREN OF BODOM Frontman ALEXI LAIHO Unboxes Vinyl LP Edition Of Hexed - "And They Got The Song Titles Right, Too..."

Children Of Bodom will release their tenth album, Hexed, on March 8th via Nuclear Blast Records. In the clip below, frontman Alexi Laiho unboxes teh vinyl LP version of the album to do some quality control.

Hexed will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Pink w/ Black splatter vinyl – Limited to 300

- CD Digipak + T-Shirt + Poster

Pre-order your copy here.

Hexed tracklisting:

"The Road"

"Under Grass and Clover"

"Glass Houses"

"Hecate’s Nightmare"

"Kick in the Spleen"

"Platitudes and Barren Words"

"Hexed"

"Relapse (The Nature of My Crime)"

"Say Never Look Back"

"Soon Departed"

"Knuckleduster"

Bonus tracks:

"I Worship Chaos" (live)

"Morrigan" (live)

"Knuckleduster" (remix)

"Under Grass And Clover" video:

Trailers: