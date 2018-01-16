CHILDREN OF BODOM Guitar Tech Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, the tech for Children Of Bodom guitarist Alexi Laiho shows off the gear that Alexi uses onstage:

Children Of Bodom have started booking European festival dates for summer 2018. Their schedule is currently as follows:

June

7 - Rockfest - Hyvinkaa, Finland

23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

July

22 - Savonlinnan Oopperajuhlat - Savonlinna, Finland

23 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia