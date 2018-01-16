CHILDREN OF BODOM Guitar Tech Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video
January 16, 2018, 11 hours ago
In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, the tech for Children Of Bodom guitarist Alexi Laiho shows off the gear that Alexi uses onstage:
Children Of Bodom have started booking European festival dates for summer 2018. Their schedule is currently as follows:
June
7 - Rockfest - Hyvinkaa, Finland
23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
July
22 - Savonlinnan Oopperajuhlat - Savonlinna, Finland
23 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia