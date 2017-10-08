CHILDREN OF BODOM Guitarist ALEXI LAIHO Announces Four ESP In-Store Appearances / Signing Sessions For France

Children Of Bodom have checked in with the following announcement:

"Bonjour France! From October 10th - 13th, ESP shredder Alexi Laiho of Children Of Bodom will be doing appearances and signing sessions at four ESP dealers in Lille, Paris, Toulouse, and Nantes. Mark your calendars now and do not miss this!"

From ESP: "Alexi has been connected with ESP going back to the early 2000s, and we've worked together to make a number of outstanding Signature Series guitars under both the ESP and LTD brands. His current lineup of the Alexi Laiho Greeny, the ESP E-II Alexi Wild Scythe, the LTD Alexi-200 and other models can all be seen on his Signature Series collection. If you're going to one of Alexi's appearances in France, be sure to ask about special deals on Alexi's signature guitars. For detailed information, please get in touch with any of the ESP dealers mentioned below. Plan on arriving early if you want a chance to meet and greet with Alexi; these ESP clinics can fill up quickly!"

Alexi Laiho in-store appearances are as follows:

October

10 - Star's Music - Lille, France

11 - Metal Guitar - Paris, France

12 - Midi Music - Toulouse, France

13 - Michenaud - Nantes, France

Children Of Bodom are returning to North America this fall for a celebration of 20 years since the debut of Something Wild and the beginning of the Hate Crew.

The 24-date tour will kick off on October 31st in Dallas, Texas with appearances at this year's Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, seven Canadian dates before concluding in Montreal on December 1st. Joining the band on the momentous occasion are Dutch masters of horror Carach Angren, Finnish thrashers Lost Society and New Jersey progressive, technical death metallers Uncured. Watch a tour trailer below.

Alexi Laiho comments: “So my friends, after rolling thru Europe doing the 20th year anniversary tour, we were honestly pretty bummed out to find out that we wouldn't have enough time to bring the tour to America since it was absolutely a blast for both the crowd and the band. But now I’m stoked to announce that as it turns out, we indeed will be able to do this on the other side of the pond so I’m over the top happy about that!! Remember guys, this will be a once in a lifetime experience seeing us playing all kinds of obscure tracks off the first album, stuff from the second and third albums that we ain't played in over 15 years and the general rule really is that there will not be a single song newer than the Hate Crew Deathroll tracks so it's all about old school COB! So even if Something Wild isn't your favorite album, I can guarantee that it will be entertaining, nostalgic and flat out funny as hell to be a part of this madness so that's one party you just cannot miss! I hope to see you there ladies and gents!”

Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates:

October

31 - Gas Monkey Live! - Dallas, TX

November

1 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

3 - Marquee Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

4 - Ozzfest - San Bernardino, CA

5 - UC Theatre - San Francisco, CA

7 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

8 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

10 - Macewan Ballroom - Calgary, AB

11 - The Ranch Roadhouse - Edmonton, AB

13 - The Grand @ The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

14 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

15 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

17 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

18 - The Forge - Chicago, IL

19 - The Majestic - Detroit, MI

21 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

22 - The Trocadero Theatre - Philadelphia, PA

24 - PlayStation Theater - New York, NY

25 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

26 - Anthology - Rochester, NY

28 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

29 - Bronson Centre - Ottawa, ON

30 - Imperial - Quebec City, QC

December

1 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC