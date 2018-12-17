CHILDREN OF BODOM - Hexed Special Edition Featuring Reaper Statue Available For Pre-Order; Limited To 500 Worldwide

Finland's Children Of Bodom will release their tenth album, Hexed, on March 8th via Nuclear Blast Records. Pre-order the album here, including a special edition CD Digipak with a Reaper statue limited to 500 worldwide.

The band recently released the official music video for "Under Grass And Clover" which can be seen below.

COB frontman, guitarist, and mastermind Alexi Laiho comments, “'Under Grass And Clover' is the sound of COB on fire and has been my favourite song since it was written. It’s fast, melodic, heavy and dark but also short and sweet. Someone told me that it’s kinda like old school Dimmu Borgir and AWK and that’s pretty damn cool in my books so we must’ve done something right.”

For this album, the band enlisted Denis Forkas to create the album artwork. Bassist Henkka Blacksmith commented on the cover, “For some years already I have wanted to try a different approach with our cover art. We are so used to digital art so that is really hard to do something else. Doing it all the way with computer is somewhat safe and convenient. This time we all agreed to try it old school. We found this cool dude and gave him simple instructions. The cover has to be purple and the reaper has to be central. Half a year later we got his work, and with little tweaking, we have the cover of Hexed. It is very different from what we are used to, even the Reaper looks different, but at the same time very spooky."

Hexed will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Pink w/ Black splatter vinyl – Limited to 300

- CD Digipak + T-Shirt + Poster

Hexed tracklisting:

"The Road"

"Under Grass and Clover"

"Glass Houses"

"Hecate’s Nightmare"

"Kick in the Spleen"

"Platitudes and Barren Words"

"Hexed"

"Relapse (The Nature of My Crime)"

"Say Never Look Back"

"Soon Departed"

"Knuckleduster"

Bonus tracks:

"I Worship Chaos" (live)

"Morrigan" (live)

"Knuckleduster" (remix)

(Photo - Marek Sabogal)