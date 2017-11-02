CHILDREN OF BODOM Kick Off 20 Years Down & Dirty North American Tour 2017; "Hatebreeder" Rehearsal Clip Posted

Children Of Bodom kicked off their 20 Years Down & Dirty North American Tour on October 31st in Dallas, TX. They have posted a behind-the-scenes snippet of "Hatebreeder" performed live off stage on Facebook. Check out the clip below.

Tour dates:

November

3 - Marquee Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

4 - Ozzfest - San Bernardino, CA

5 - UC Theatre - San Francisco, CA

7 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

8 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

10 - Macewan Ballroom - Calgary, AB

11 - The Ranch Roadhouse - Edmonton, AB

13 - The Grand @ The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

14 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

15 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

17 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

18 - The Forge - Chicago, IL

19 - The Majestic - Detroit, MI

21 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

22 - The Trocadero Theatre - Philadelphia, PA

24 - PlayStation Theater - New York, NY

25 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

26 - Anthology - Rochester, NY

28 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

29 - Bronson Centre - Ottawa, ON

30 - Imperial - Quebec City, QC

December

1 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

Alexi Laiho comments: “So my friends, after rolling thru Europe doing the 20th year anniversary tour, we were honestly pretty bummed out to find out that we wouldn't have enough time to bring the tour to America since it was absolutely a blast for both the crowd and the band. But now I’m stoked to announce that as it turns out, we indeed will be able to do this on the other side of the pond so I’m over the top happy about that!! Remember guys, this will be a once in a lifetime experience seeing us playing all kinds of obscure tracks off the first album, stuff from the second and third albums that we ain't played in over 15 years and the general rule really is that there will not be a single song newer than the Hate Crew Deathroll tracks so it's all about old school COB! So even if Something Wild isn't your favorite album, I can guarantee that it will be entertaining, nostalgic and flat out funny as hell to be a part of this madness so that's one party you just cannot miss! I hope to see you there ladies and gents!”