Professionally-filmed footage of Children Of Bodom's set from the 2015 edition of France's Hellfest can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Are You Dead Yet?"

"Sixpounder"

"Hate Me!"

"Silent Night, Bodom Night"

"Everytime I Die"

"Halo of Blood"

"Scream for Silence"

"Hate Crew Deathroll"

"Lake Bodom"

"Downfall"

"Angels Don't Kill"

"In Your Face"