CHILDREN OF BODOM Live At Summer Breeze 2017; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming
July 18, 2018, 2 hours ago
Children Of Bodom were among the acts that performed at Summer Breeze 2017, which took place from August 16th - 19th in Dinkelsbuhl, Germany. Rockpalast has posted professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set. Check it out below.
Setlist:
"Lake Bodom"
"Black Widow"
"Warheart"
"Hate Me!"
"Red Light In My Eyes Pt. II"
"Downfall"
"Everytime I Die"
"Hate Crew Deathroll"
"Bed Of Razors"
"Children Of Bodom"
"The Nail"
"Bodom After Midnight"
"Towards Dead End"
Children Of Bodom bassist Henkka T. Blacksmith spoke with Metal Mad TV at Hellfest 2018 in Clisson, France. In the clip below he discusses COB's return to France and the band's highly anticipated new album.
Children Of Bodom have updated their summer festival schedule for Europe.
July
22 - Savonlinna Opera Festival – Oopperajuhlat, Savonlinna, Finland
27 - MetalDays - Tolmin, Slovenia
August
3 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
10 - Leyendas del Rock - Villena, Spain
11 - Metalfestival Into The Grave - Leeuwarden, Netherlands
31 - Heavy Scotland - Edinburgh, UK
Children Of Bodom will embark on a lengthy Finnish tour this coming October / November. Fittingly titled No Place Like Home, this tour will be a special one; the band will play a different set each night, giving the fans a chance to witness rarely heard gems from the deep COB back catalogue in a live setting.
The band has added a second Helsinki show to their schedule for October 26th, also taking place at Tavastia
No Place Like Home shows will be opened by Finnish torchbearers of metal, Lost Society. A video preview can be seen below:
No Place Like Home 2018 Finnish Tour Dates:
October
12 - Peurunka Areena - Laukaa
13 - Finlandia Klubi - Lahti
18 - Logomo - Turku
19 - Rytmikorjaamo - Seinäjoki
20 - Pakkahuone - Tampere
26 - Tavastia - Helsinki
27 - Tavastia - Helsinki
November
2 - Aulanko Areena - Hämeenlinna
3 - Unholy Winterfest Areena - Joensuu
9 - Zemppi Areena - Kempele