CHILDREN OF BODOM Live At Wacken Open Air 2018; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Children of Bodom returned to Germany's Wacken Open Air festival last summer. HQ video for the songs "Are You Dead Yet?", "Needled 24/7", and "Downfall", can be seen below:

Children Of Bodom's tenth album, Hexed, is out now via Nuclear Blast Records. Order your copy here.

Hexed tracklisting:

"The Road"

"Under Grass and Clover"

"Glass Houses"

"Hecate’s Nightmare"

"Kick in the Spleen"

"Platitudes and Barren Words"

"Hexed"

"Relapse (The Nature of My Crime)"

"Say Never Look Back"

"Soon Departed"

"Knuckleduster"

Bonus tracks:

"I Worship Chaos" (live)

"Morrigan" (live)

"Knuckleduster" (remix)

"Hecate's Nightmare" lyric video:

"Platitudes And Barren Words" video:

"This Road" lyric video:

"Under Grass And Clover" video:

The band's Hexed 2019 North American Tour will conclude in New York City on April 19th. Supporting the band are Finnish death-doom melody-makers Swallow The Sun and Finnish epic melodic death metal quartet Wolfheart as well as Summoner's Circle (April 9-19), Hollow Cry (March 18-29) and Fragmentum (March 30-April 7) who are opening select shows.

Watch the Hexed tour trailer below: