CHILDREN OF BODOM - Live Chat Via Official Facebook Page Today
March 3, 2017, 41 minutes ago
Finnish bashers Children Of Bodom have checekd in with the following update
"Yo duders!
The start of 20 Years Down & Dirty anniversary tour is getting close and we’ve worked our asses off to sharpen some old school COB tunes for you guys. This completely renewed 20th anniversary set includes lot of rarities, even songs that has never performed live so make sure to attend!
Also, there will be Facebook live feed today (March 3rd) at 3pm CET on Children Of Bodom fb page. It will contain a live chat, rehearsal sneak peek and…. who knows! It’s a live stream so let’s see what happens."
Go to the official COB Facebook page here.
Children Of Bodom's debut album, Something Wild, was released 20 years ago and thus the mighty Hate Crew were born. Finland's melodic death superstars will take to the road in March to celebrate 20 years of life in the form of a mind blowing classic setlist. Shows in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia have been announced for September 2017; check out the schedule below.
Tour dates:
March
8 - Capitol - Hannover, Germany
9 - Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany
10 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
11 - Academy 2 - Manchester, England
12 - Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, England
14 - Le Cargo - Caen, France
15 - L’Echonova - Vannes, France
16 - La Nef - Angouleme, France
17 - Disney - Le File 7 - Magny-Le-Hongre, France
18 - Le Metaphone - Oignie, France
20 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland
21 - Theaterfabrik - Munich, Germany
22 - Live Club - Milan, Italy
23 - Tvornica Kulture - Zagreb, Croatia
25 - Arena - Vienna, Austria
26 - Strasse E - Dresden, Germany
27 - Astra - Berlin, Germany
30 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden
April
1 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark
2 - KB - Malmö, Sweden
3 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway
4 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, Sweden
September
14 - Bingo Club - Kiev, Ukraine
15 - Re:public - Minsk, Belarus
16 - Yotaspace - Moscow, Russia
17 - Cosmonaut - St. Petersburg, Russia
Frontman Alexi Laiho recently checked in with the following update:
“The start of our 20 Years Down & Dirty anniversary tour is getting close now and I'm more than happy to announce the opening acts here. First off them being ONI from Canada, whom we already have toured North America with and you can take my word when I tell you that those kids kick some serious ass! And the main support being Danish Forever still, which I reckon is one of the most interesting new bands out there, so it will be an awesome and extremely diverse line up, not to mention us tearing up old school Bodom songs pretty much throughout the whole setlist, which means that this is gonna be a whole different version of COB that no one has ever seen before. More the reason to come out 'cos I promise it will be a lot of fun and as always, heavy as fuck!! See you there!"
A new tour trailer can be found below.