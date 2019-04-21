CHILDREN OF BODOM - Live Drum Cam Footage Of "If You Want Peace… Prepare For War" Posted

Children Of Bodom has posted live drum cam footage of "If You Want Peace… Prepare For War!", shot on the band's latest North American tour. Check it out below.

Drummer Jaska Raatikainen has posted the following update with the video.

"Hi there!

Finally we got to tour with the new songs in our pockets. Even though this tour has only a few shows left we will be busy next 2-3 years touring around the globe. We have been waiting for this since summer when the new album master was delivered to the label. It has been so awesome to follow the crowd response to the new songs but also to the whole set list.

There are a couple rarities too as we are playing 'We’re Not Gonna Fall' and especially 'If You Want Peace… Prepare For War' The latter we have never played live before taking it on the set list last November in Finland.

The line-up of the tour is cool too: three bands from Finland! The two guys from Wolfheart were nice enough to lend their goPro-skills and shot a video from the show in Dallas. Thank you so much Tuomas for editing the shit and Joonas for being the great assistant!!!

Be safe and see you on tour!"

Children Of Bodom have released their tenth album, Hexed, via Nuclear Blast Records. In celebration, the band have released the lyric video for "Hecate's Nightmare". Check it out below.

"So finally the day has arrived," states COB frontman, guitarist, and mastermind Alexi Laiho. "The 10th COB record has finally been released!!! It took an insane amount of hard work to put all this together but at this point it feels like it’s been more waiting anxiously than anything else so I'm both excited and relieved that the damn thing is out. So thank you for your patience my friends, I hope the waiting has been worthwhile and that you’ll like the album. Either way I’ll see you on the road soon. Horns up!"

Hexed is available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Pink w/ Black splatter vinyl – Limited to 300

- CD Digipak + T-Shirt + Poster

Hexed tracklisting:

"The Road"

"Under Grass and Clover"

"Glass Houses"

"Hecate’s Nightmare"

"Kick in the Spleen"

"Platitudes and Barren Words"

"Hexed"

"Relapse (The Nature of My Crime)"

"Say Never Look Back"

"Soon Departed"

"Knuckleduster"

Bonus tracks:

"I Worship Chaos" (live)

"Morrigan" (live)

"Knuckleduster" (remix)

