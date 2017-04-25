CHILDREN OF BODOM - Multi-Angle Drum Cam Footage Of "Every Time I Die" From Munich Show Posted

Germany's Grasser Productions have checked in with the following video:

"During the 20 Years Down & Dirty tour in Munich, we accompanied Jaska Raatikainen of Children Of Bodom on the drums. Jaska is a very talented musician and drummer and by our drum cam you can peek into his playstyle, his setup and the songs. Here you can see the song "Everytime I Die" from 2000s album Follow The Reaper."

Children Of Bodom are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Something Wild. Commemorative shirts for the occasion are now available at this location.

The band's tour schedule is as follows:

September

14 - Bingo Club - Kiev, Ukraine

15 - Re:public - Minsk, Belarus

16 - Yotaspace - Moscow, Russia

17 - Cosmonaut - St. Petersburg, Russia