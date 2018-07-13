CHILDREN OF BODOM - New Album Due To Be Released In 2019; "It's Mixed, It's Mastered, And Now We Are Getting The Artwork Done" (Video)

Children Of Bodom bassist Henkka T. Blacksmith spoke with Metal Mad TV at Hellfest 2018 in Clisson, France. In the clip below he discusses COB's return to France and the band's highly anticipated new album.

Children Of Bodom have updated their summer festival schedule for Europe. It is available below.

July

14 - Gefle Metal Festival - Gävle, Sweden

22 - Savonlinna Opera Festival – Oopperajuhlat, Savonlinna, Finland

27 - MetalDays - Tolmin, Slovenia

August

3 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

10 - Leyendas del Rock - Villena, Spain

11 - Metalfestival Into The Grave - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

31 - Heavy Scotland - Edinburgh, UK

Children Of Bodom will embark on a lengthy Finnish tour this coming October / November. Fittingly titled No Place Like Home, this tour will be a special one; the band will play a different set each night, giving the fans a chance to witness rarely heard gems from the deep COB back catalogue in a live setting.

The band has added a second Helsinki show to their schedule for October 26th, also taking place at Tavastia

No Place Like Home shows will be opened by Finnish torchbearers of metal, Lost Society. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 25th at 9am Finnish time. A video preview can be seen below:

No Place Like Home 2018 Finnish Tour Dates:

October

12 - Peurunka Areena - Laukaa

13 - Finlandia Klubi - Lahti

18 - Logomo - Turku

19 - Rytmikorjaamo - Seinäjoki

20 - Pakkahuone - Tampere

26 - Tavastia - Helsinki

27 - Tavastia - Helsinki

November

2 - Aulanko Areena - Hämeenlinna

3 - Unholy Winterfest Areena - Joensuu

9 - Zemppi Areena - Kempele

Children Of Bodom are currently working on a follow up to their latest studio offering, 2015's I Worship Chaos.