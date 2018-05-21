CHILDREN OF BODOM - No Place Like Home Tour Trailer

Finland’s beloved scythesmen, Childen Of Bodom will embark on a lengthy Finnish tour this coming October / November. Fittingly titled No Place Like Home, this tour will be a special one; the band will play a different set each night, giving the fans a chance to witness rarely heard gems from the deep COB back catalogue in a live setting.

No Place Like Home shows will be opened by Finnish torchbearers of metal, Lost Society. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 25th at 9am Finnish time. A video preview can be seen below:

No Place Like Home 2018 Finnish Tour Dates:

October

12 - Peurunka Areena - Laukaa

13 - Finlandia Klubi - Lahti

18 - Logomo - Turku

19 - Rytmikorjaamo - Seinäjoki

20 - Pakkahuone - Tampere

27 - Tavastia - Helsinki

November

2 - Aulanko Areena - Hämeenlinna

3 - Unholy Winterfest Areena - Joensuu

9 - Zemppi Areena - Kempele

Children Of Bodom are currently working on a follow up to their latest studio offering, 2015's I Worship Chaos.