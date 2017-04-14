CHILDREN OF BODOM Post "Deadnight Warrior" Drum Cam Video From Malmö Show

Finland's Children Of Bodom performed in Malmö, Sweden on April 2nd as part of their 20 Years Down & Dirty European Tour. Drummer Jaska Raatikainen has posted drum cam video of "Deadnight Warrior" from the night. Check it out below.

On March 10th, Children of Bodom played the third show of their current 20 Years Down & Dirty European Tour at Den Atelier in Luxembourg. The tour sees the band dusting off material from their first two albums, Something Wild (1998) and Hatebreeder (1999). "In The Shadows" had never been performed live prior to this tour, "Black Widow" hadn't been played since 2000, "Red Light in My Eyes: Part 2" was last heard on the COB stage in 1999, and "The Nail" has been put back into the set after almost 20 years.

Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Deadnight Warrior"

"In The Shadows"

"Needled 24/7"

"Black Widow"

"Bodom After Midnight"

"Warheart"

"Angels Don't Kill"

"Red Light in My Eyes: Part 2"

"Hate Me!"

"Downfall"

"Everytime I Die"

"Lake Bodom"

"Bed of Razors"

"Children of Decadence"

Encore:

"The Nail"

"Towards Dead End"