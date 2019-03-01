CHILDREN OF BODOM Premier "Platitudes And Barren Words" Music Video

Children Of Bodom will release their tenth album, Hexed, on March 8th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today marks the release of the video for the single "Platitudes And Barren Words", which can be viewed below.

COB frontman, guitarist, and mastermind Alexi Laiho comments, "This one has been a lot of people’s favorite song since day one and when you think about it, every single part of it is catchy as hell so it makes sense. Can’t wait to play it live."

Hexed will be available in the following formats:

Hexed tracklisting:

"The Road"

"Under Grass and Clover"

"Glass Houses"

"Hecate’s Nightmare"

"Kick in the Spleen"

"Platitudes and Barren Words"

"Hexed"

"Relapse (The Nature of My Crime)"

"Say Never Look Back"

"Soon Departed"

"Knuckleduster"

Bonus tracks:

"I Worship Chaos" (live)

"Morrigan" (live)

"Knuckleduster" (remix)

Trailers: