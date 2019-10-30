CHILDREN OF BODOM Release Animated Video For "Hexed"

Finland's Children Of Bodom have just released an animated video for the track "Hexed", the title track from their 10th studio release.

The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia spent the last 15 weeks working on the video, resulting in a black and white animated clip. Producers Aaron McLoughlin & Simon Norton spent around 3000 working hours with their team to create the video.

Aaron states: "As always, we like to come up with something that suits what the band is all about, so we drew inspiration from the song lyrics as well as the monochromatic imagery found in Children Of Bodom’s videos and album art. We decided a black and white horror film would be cool - set on a lake, of course! And we had to include a Roy cameo appearance, obviously! Although 'Hexed' is a fast track, it’s also particularly measured in the way it plays out over the 5-minute duration, so part of the fun was crafting a cinematic narrative that flows with the amazing technical precision of the music. The animation students at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia are some of the most talented rising stars in the world, and I think they’ve done a terrific job on this project. Animating metal videos is such a fun thing to do at university, and the team felt very honoured creating this film for Children Of Bodom."

Bassist Henkka adds: “It’s such a cool thing to have a video of one my favourite tracks of the album. And the fact it’s made by Aaron and his 25 students in Australia is even cooler. The black and white calm mood suits perfectly to this not-so-calm song. The lake and it’s reflection makes a perfect ending for it.“

Credits:

- Created by students in the Bachelor of Design (Animation & Interactive Media) program at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia

- Directed by Lucas Cappy & James McIntosh

- Animated by Zachary Bossie, Elizabeth Brown, Jordan Caine, Lucas Cappy, Claire Gibson, Cassidy Liddle, James McIntosh, Nathaniel Ng, May Nichols, Kate Schumann, Debrina Setiawan, Yifan Shi, Oscar Song, Jale Soysal, William Thomasz, Song Yingxue, Bao Yiquian

- Produced by Aaron McLoughlin & Simon Norton