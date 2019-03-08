CHILDREN OF BODOM Release Lyric Video For "Hecate's Nightmare"; Hexed Album Out Now

Children Of Bodom have released their tenth album, Hexed, via Nuclear Blast Records. In celebration, the band have released the lyric video for "Hecate's Nightmare". Check it out below.

"So finally the day has arrived," states COB frontman, guitarist, and mastermind Alexi Laiho. "The 10th COB record has finally been released!!! It took an insane amount of hard work to put all this together but at this point it feels like it’s been more waiting anxiously than anything else so I'm both excited and relieved that the damn thing is out. So thank you for your patience my friends, I hope the waiting has been worthwhile and that you’ll like the album. Either way I’ll see you on the road soon. Horns up!"

Hexed is available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Pink w/ Black splatter vinyl – Limited to 300

- CD Digipak + T-Shirt + Poster

Hexed tracklisting:

"The Road"

"Under Grass and Clover"

"Glass Houses"

"Hecate’s Nightmare"

"Kick in the Spleen"

"Platitudes and Barren Words"

"Hexed"

"Relapse (The Nature of My Crime)"

"Say Never Look Back"

"Soon Departed"

"Knuckleduster"

Bonus tracks:

"I Worship Chaos" (live)

"Morrigan" (live)

"Knuckleduster" (remix)

"Platitudes And Barren Words" video:

"This Road" lyric video:

"Under Grass And Clover" video:

Next week, the band will head out on their Hexed 2019 North American Tour. The trek will kick off in Quebec City on March 13th and conclude in New York City on April 19th. Supporting the band are Finnish death-doom melody-makers Swallow The Sun and Finnish epic melodic death metal quartet Wolfheart as well as Summoner's Circle (March 13-16 & April 9-19), Hollow Cry (March 18-29) and Fragmentum (March 30-April 7) who are opening select shows.

Alexi Laiho comments, "Hello North America! Just wanna say and emphasize the word “finally” ... fuckin' finally we’ll be back on the road - like old school style and over the pond too!! We’ll be in your town just as you're getting your hands on the new record. Even if you do not have it, don’t worry cause we’re gonna rotate the setlist to include old tracks that will blow your mind back to hell so it’s gonna be a good fuckin' party ladies and gentlemen. Hoping to see you there!!"

Watch the Hexed tour trailer below: