CHILDREN OF BODOM - Second Helsinki Show Added To No Place Like Home Tour

June 2, 2018, 44 minutes ago

news children of bodom heavy metal

Finland’s beloved scythesmen, Childen Of Bodom will embark on a lengthy Finnish tour this coming October / November. Fittingly titled No Place Like Home, this tour will be a special one; the band will play a different set each night, giving the fans a chance to witness rarely heard gems from the deep COB back catalogue in a live setting.

The band has added a second Helsinki show to their schedule for October 26th, also taking place at Tavastia

No Place Like Home shows will be opened by Finnish torchbearers of metal, Lost Society. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 25th at 9am Finnish time. A video preview can be seen below:

No Place Like Home 2018 Finnish Tour Dates:

October
12 - Peurunka Areena - Laukaa
13 - Finlandia Klubi - Lahti 
18 - Logomo - Turku
19 - Rytmikorjaamo - Seinäjoki 
20 - Pakkahuone - Tampere 
26 - Tavastia - Helsinki 
27 - Tavastia - Helsinki

November
2 - Aulanko Areena - Hämeenlinna 
3 - Unholy Winterfest Areena - Joensuu 
9 - Zemppi Areena - Kempele

Children Of Bodom are currently working on a follow up to their latest studio offering, 2015's I Worship Chaos.



