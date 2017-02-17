CHILDREN OF BODOM - Shows In Ukraine, Belarus And Russia Added To 20 Years Down & Dirty European Tour

Children Of Bodom's debut album, Something Wild, was released 20 years ago and thus the mighty Hate Crew were born. Finland's melodic death superstars will take to the road in March to celebrate 20 years of life in the form of a mind blowing classic setlist. Shows in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia have been announced for September 2017; check out the schedule below.

Tour dates:

March

8 - Capitol - Hannover, Germany

9 - Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

10 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

11 - Academy 2 - Manchester, England

12 - Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, England

14 - Le Cargo - Caen, France

15 - L’Echonova - Vannes, France

16 - La Nef - Angouleme, France

17 - Disney - Le File 7 - Magny-Le-Hongre, France

18 - Le Metaphone - Oignie, France

20 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland

21 - Theaterfabrik - Munich, Germany

22 - Live Club - Milan, Italy

23 - Tvornica Kulture - Zagreb, Croatia

25 - Arena - Vienna, Austria

26 - Strasse E - Dresden, Germany

27 - Astra - Berlin, Germany

30 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden

April

1 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

2 - KB - Malmö, Sweden

3 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

4 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, Sweden

September

14 - Bingo Club - Kiev, Ukraine

15 - Re:public - Minsk, Belarus

16 - Yotaspace - Moscow, Russia

17 - Cosmonaut - St. Petersburg, Russia

Frontman Alexi Laiho recently checked in with the following update:

“The start of our 20 Years Down & Dirty anniversary tour is getting close now and I'm more than happy to announce the opening acts here. First off them being ONI from Canada, whom we already have toured North America with and you can take my word when I tell you that those kids kick some serious ass! And the main support being Danish Forever still, which I reckon is one of the most interesting new bands out there, so it will be an awesome and extremely diverse line up, not to mention us tearing up old school Bodom songs pretty much throughout the whole setlist, which means that this is gonna be a whole different version of COB that no one has ever seen before. More the reason to come out 'cos I promise it will be a lot of fun and as always, heavy as fuck!! See you there!"

A new tour trailer can be found below.