CHILDREN OF BODOM Teaming Up With Finland's Fat Lizard Brewing Company; Video Teaser Posted

No details are available as yet, but Children Of Bodom are teaming up with Finland-based Fat Lizard Brewing Co. Check out the video teaser posted by the brewery.

Fat Lizard Brewing Co. is a Finnish indie brewery specializing in super fresh and drinkable American-style beers. They are located in Otaniemi, in the very heart of Espoo, Finland. As the first commercial brewery ever in Espoo, the company was founded in 2014 and has been operative since February 2015. Today the brewery staff includes 10 irreplaceable characters altogether.

Children Of Bodom will release their tenth album, Hexed, on March 8th via Nuclear Blast Records. They have announced their Hexed 2019 North American Tour.

The trek will kick off in Quebec City on March 13th and conclude in New York City on April 19th. Supporting the band are Finnish death-doom melody-makers Swallow The Sun and Finnish epic melodic death metal quartet Wolfheart, as well as Summoner's Circle (March 13-16, April 9-19), Hollow Cry (March 18-29) and Fragmentum (March 30, April 7) who are opening select shows.

COB frontman, guitarist, and mastermind Alexi Laiho comments, "Hello North America! Just wanna say and empathize the word “finally” ... fuckin' finally we’ll be back on the road - like old school style and over the pond too!! We’ll be in your town just as you're getting your hands on the new record. Even if you do not have it, don’t worry cause we’re gonna rotate the setlist to include old tracks that will blow your mind back to hell so it’s gonna be a good fuckin' party ladies and gentlemen. Hoping to see you there!!"

Pre-sale tickets are available for purchase via American Express on January 16th - 17th, starting at 10 AM, local time as well as through Goldenvoice on January 17th starting at 10 AM and ending at 10 PM, local time. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, January 18th at 10 AM, local time.

Confirmed dates are listed below.

March

13 - Imperial - Quebec City, QC*

14 - Corona Theater - Montreal, QC*

15 - Bronson Centre - Ottawa, ON *

16 - The Phoenix Concert Theater - Toronto, ON*

18 - St. Andrews - Detroit, MI**

19 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL**

20 - Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, MN**

22 - The Summit - Denver, CO **

23 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT**

25 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB**

26 - Union - Edmonton, AB**

27 - The Vogue Theater - Vancouver, BC**

29 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA**

30 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR ***

April

1 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA***

2 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA ***

3 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ***

5 - Alamo Music Hall - San Antonio, TX ***

6 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX ***

7 - Canton Hall - Dallas, TX ***

9 - The Ritz - Tampa, FL *

11 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA *

12 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC *

13 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD*

14 - Mr Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA*

16 - Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY*

17 - The Royale - Boston, MA*

18 - Reverb - Reading, PA *

19 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY *

* Summoner's Circle opening (March 13-16 & April 9-19)

** Hollow Cry opening (March 18-29)

*** Fragmentum opening (March 30 April 7)

Hexed will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Pink w/ Black splatter vinyl – Limited to 300

- CD Digipak + T-Shirt + Poster

Hexed tracklisting:

"The Road"

"Under Grass and Clover"

"Glass Houses"

"Hecate’s Nightmare"

"Kick in the Spleen"

"Platitudes and Barren Words"

"Hexed"

"Relapse (The Nature of My Crime)"

"Say Never Look Back"

"Soon Departed"

"Knuckleduster"

Bonus tracks:

"I Worship Chaos" (live)

"Morrigan" (live)

"Knuckleduster" (remix)

