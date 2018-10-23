CHILDREN OF BODOM - Third Helsinki Show Added To No Place Like Home Tour

Finland's Children Of Bodom have added a third Helsinki show to their No Place Like Home tour. It is an All Ages show - the only one of the three - and will take place on October 25th at Tavastia.

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

October

25 - Tavastia - Helsinki (All Ages)

26 - Tavastia - Helsinki SOLD OUT

27 - Tavastia - Helsinki SOLD OUT

November

2 - Aulanko Areena - Hämeenlinna

3 - Unholy Winterfest Areena - Joensuu

9 - Zemppi Areena - Kempele

Children of Bodom kicked of their No Place Like Home tour on October 12th at the Peurunka Areena in Laukaa, Finland. Check out fan-filmed video of "I Hurt", taken from the band's I Worship Chaos album, below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Kissing the Shadows"

"Silent Night, Bodom Night"

"In Your Face"

"My Bodom (I Am the Only One)"

"I Worship Chaos"

"Suicide Bomber"

"Follow the Reaper"

"Needled 24/7"

"Everytime I Die"

"Towards Dead End"

"I Hurt"

"Blooddrunk"

"Living Dead Beat"

"Are You Dead Yet?"

"Warheart"

"Lake Bodom"