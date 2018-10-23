CHILDREN OF BODOM - Third Helsinki Show Added To No Place Like Home Tour

October 23, 2018, an hour ago

Finland's Children Of Bodom have added a third Helsinki show to their No Place Like Home tour. It is an All Ages show - the only one of the three - and will take place on October 25th at Tavastia.

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

October
25 - Tavastia - Helsinki (All Ages) 
26 - Tavastia - Helsinki SOLD OUT
27 - Tavastia - Helsinki SOLD OUT

November
2 - Aulanko Areena - Hämeenlinna 
3 - Unholy Winterfest Areena - Joensuu 
9 - Zemppi Areena - Kempele

Children of Bodom kicked of their No Place Like Home tour on October 12th at the Peurunka Areena in Laukaa, Finland. Check out fan-filmed video of "I Hurt", taken from the band's I Worship Chaos album, below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Kissing the Shadows"
"Silent Night, Bodom Night"
"In Your Face"
"My Bodom (I Am the Only One)"
"I Worship Chaos"
"Suicide Bomber"
"Follow the Reaper"
"Needled 24/7"
"Everytime I Die"
"Towards Dead End"
"I Hurt"
"Blooddrunk"
"Living Dead Beat"
"Are You Dead Yet?"
"Warheart"
"Lake Bodom"



