CHILDREN OF BODOM To Headline Radio Rock 10 Year Anniversary Cruise In Finland

Children of Bodom are playing on the Radio Rock 10 Year Anniversary Cruise III in September. The boat departs from Helsinki, Finland on September 9th and returns on September 10th. Other bands on the bill include Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica and Lost Society. Go to this location for event details and updates (in Finnish).

Tickets go on sale on May 29th at Matkavekka.fi.

Children Of Bodom are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Something Wild. Commemorative shirts for the occasion are now available at this location.

The band's tour schedule is as follows:

September

14 - Bingo Club - Kiev, Ukraine

15 - Re:public - Minsk, Belarus

16 - Yotaspace - Moscow, Russia

17 - Cosmonaut - St. Petersburg, Russia