CHILDREN OF BODOM To Perform Hate Crew Deathroll Album In Its Entirety At Tuska Festival 2020

October 15, 2019, 31 minutes ago

According to the organizers of the annual Tuska Festival in Helsinki, Finland, next year's installment (June 26th - 28th)  will feature Children Of Bodom playing their classic 2003 album, Hate Crew Deathroll, in its entirety at Tuska 2020. Watch the official Tuska website here for updates.

Children of Bodom's tour schedule is currently as follows:

October
16 - Milo Concert Hall - Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia
17 - Adrenaline Stadium - Moscow, Russia
18 - A2 Club - St. Petersburg, Russia



