CHILDREN OF BODOM - "Warheart" Drum Video Streaming

In a new video from Sick Drummer Magazine, Children Of Bodom drummer Jaska Raatikainen performs "Warheart", from the 1999 album Hatebreeder. Watch below:

Children Of Bodom held a live Facebook chat with fans on February 18th and discussed the recording of the new album along with answering a wide range of questions. Check out the complete Q&A below. Upcoming Children Of Bodom tour dates are listed below:

June

7 - Rockfest - Hyvinkaa, Finland

23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

July

6 - Metalhead Meeting - Bucharest, Romania

22 - Savonlinnan Oopperajuhlat - Savonlinna, Finland

27 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia

August

2 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

8 - Leyendas Del Rock - Villena, Spain