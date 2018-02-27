CHILDREN OF BODOM - "Warheart" Drum Video Streaming
February 27, 2018, 3 hours ago
In a new video from Sick Drummer Magazine, Children Of Bodom drummer Jaska Raatikainen performs "Warheart", from the 1999 album Hatebreeder. Watch below:
Children Of Bodom held a live Facebook chat with fans on February 18th and discussed the recording of the new album along with answering a wide range of questions. Check out the complete Q&A below.Upcoming Children Of Bodom tour dates are listed below:
June
7 - Rockfest - Hyvinkaa, Finland
23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
July
6 - Metalhead Meeting - Bucharest, Romania
22 - Savonlinnan Oopperajuhlat - Savonlinna, Finland
27 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia
August
2 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
8 - Leyendas Del Rock - Villena, Spain