Chile’s HALF BLOOD Release "Self Exile" Video

Santiago, Chile based metal band Half Blood have released their official video for "Self Exile", the second single off of their self-titled, debut album due out later this year.

"We were really tired about the empty lyrics of pop music, even on the metal scene in some cases, there's so much happening around the world right now and it seems that it didn't care, true pain, true horror, but all that matters now are how big is your ass or how much money do you have playing like a fake gangsta, so fuck it, we choose Self Exile" - Half Blood.

Tracklisting:

“Adamas”

“Self Exile”

“Crisis”

“The Choice”

“El Origen”

“Forever”

“No Future”

“Not Your Own”

“Release”

“G.T.F.A.”

Half Blood was created in late 2014 when Manuel Castillo (ex-Dissors) and Pablo Abatte (Nueve Círculos) began the search for a new live and studio, professional sound. Javier Contreras (ex-Dissors) later joined the project and together they started composing Half Blood’s first songs.

In the process of finding Half Blood’s sound, Sebastián Aguilera (ex-Wormhole Project) and Francisco Arévalo (electric bass professor from Instituto ProJazz and session musician) joined the band. After writing 15 songs and with the intention of recording they got in touch Logan Mader (ex-Machine Head and producer for Gojira, Cavalera Conspiracy, Fear Factory, etc.) who showed interest in the project and took it on.

The Half Blood debut, self-titled album was recorded at Logan Mader Studio in September 2016. Due to personal differences, Javier Contreras stepped aside, giving way to Ismael Gutiérrez (ex-Sumission and Kitsune Metaru).

Half Blood will be released in mid-2017 and will be available in physical and digital format through iTunes, Spotify, Amazon.

Band lineup:

Pablo Abatte - drums

Francisco Arévalo - bass

Manuel Castillo - vocals

Sebastián Aguilera - guitar

Ismael Gutierrez - guitar