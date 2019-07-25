CHRIS ADLER - Drum Kit Used To Record MEGADETH's Dystopia Album Lost In BETRAYING THE MARTYRS' Van Fire

Aaron Matts of Betraying The Martyrs joined Joshua Toomey and the Talk Toomey Podcast this week.

"Aaron and Josh dive into working with Chris Adler and Aaron lets us know that the drum kit that Adler used on Megadeth's Dystopia was lost in the van fire. Aaron also goes in depth about the emotions of the fire, talks of continuing the tour and what all was lost in the fire. Aaron tells us the current status of the band and where they are in the rebuild phase from the accident."

The segment on Chris Adler and the van fire starts at the 16 minute mark. Listen to the episode below: