CHRIS CAFFERY - "Hard To Believe It's Been 25 Years Since The Release Of The Very First DOCTOR BUTCHER Record"

Savatage / Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Chris Caffery has checked in with the following:

"Hard to believe it’s been 25 years since the release of the very first Doctor Butcher record. This song ('Help! Police?') is on the Demos release. It has myself and Jon Oliva, and on bass and drums it has Hal Patino and Gene Barnett. These were recorded at the famous Kajem Studios in PA. This recording was at least a year before we recorded the actual record. I think I was 23 years old when I wrote the music for this song and recorded this demo!

At the time we were writing there was a lot of stories in the news about police brutality and this song fit very well into our habit of writing about the dark side of the world with Butcher. Plus, as a long haired male I always seemed to be pulled over for no reason at all when I was driving. I never did any drugs, never will... but they were always searching for them! Still do! I remember the classic lines back then like...'So what’s in that Altoids box?' Of course my answer was 'Ummm...Altoids' and that always seemed to frustrate them even more!

The lead guitars were on my ‘57 Gibson Les Paul that I foolishly sold a few years later..."