CHRIS CAFFERY Runs Down Top Ten Favourite SAVATAGE Songs (Video)

Guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) has checked in with the following:

"Had some fun this evening doing my first ever Zoom thing. My good friend Peter Pardo from Sea of Tranquility and I, along with Wilbur The Metalphant, did our Top Ten list for favorite Savatage songs. Pete and I went to high school together! Our history goes back at least 10 years!

This was challenging since I have way more than 10 favorites so I had Wilbur help. I threw in some history and memories. I hope you enjoy this. It was a fun escape from the madness for a short while. I’m fortunate to be a part of the history of one of the greatest metal bands in history.

Stay safe!"