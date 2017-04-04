CHRIS CAFFERY To Join All Star '80s Tribute Band HEADBANGER'S BALL For Pennsylvania Show Supporting RATT

Doro / Britny Fox drummer Johnny Dee, who also performs with Doro bandmate Nick Douglas in Headbanger's Ball, has issued the following update:

"The Ball is back...this time supporting Ratt at Sherman Theater on Friday, April 28th in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania! And we've got none other than our bud Chris Caffery crushing some classic riffs with us! Hope to see you there!"

Headbanger's Ball is an All-Star Band that delivers 80's Hard Rock and metal the way it's supposed to be, covering hits from your fave 80's rock icons. For information on Headbanger's Ball and their tour schedule go to this location.