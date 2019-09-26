CHRIS CORNELL - More Details Of Forthcoming Documentary Produced by BRAD PITT Revealed

According to report from Variety published earlier this year, a new documentary film centered on the life of Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell is in the works. The film will be produced by Cornell’s widow, Vicky, along with Brad Pitt and Peter Berg’s Film 45 production company, which focuses on non-scripted entertainment and branded content. Berg (Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon) will direct.

More details have surfaced via IMDB. The film, entitled Like A Stone, will feature archive footage of Soundgarden, Audioslave, Pearl Jam and Nirvana, and there will be some dramatization scenes featuring the following actors:

- Lauchlin MacDonald as Chris Cornell

- Drena De Niro as Vicky Cornell (wife)

- Adelicia Morris as Karen Cornell (mother)

- Micah Fitzgerald as Axl Rose (Guns N Roses)

- Sandeep as Kim Thayil (Soundgarden)

- Paul Louis Harrell as Michael Beinhorn (producer)

Cornell died on May 18th, 2017 after a show in Detroit. He was 52. His death was ruled a suicide.

I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell took place on January 16th at The Forum in Los Angeles, California. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the show featured performances from Melvins, Foo Fighters, Josh Homme, and Metallica, as well as appearances from Cornell's former bandmates in Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple Of The Dog.

Other artists lending their talents included Tim McIlrath (Rise Against), Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless), Perry Farrell (Jane's Addiction), and Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath).

Fan-filmed video footage can be found below: